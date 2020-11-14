Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Informa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Informa alerts:

OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Informa has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.