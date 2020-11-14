Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Shares Down 7.7%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) fell 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.31. 775,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 232,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on IEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $248.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 0.82%. Analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Stoecker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $904,711.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.