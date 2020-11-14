Insider Buying: Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) Insider Buys £15,000 in Stock

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) insider Ian Alexander Irving Strafford Taylor acquired 50,000 shares of Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

Shares of Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Friday. Equals Group plc has a one year low of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The company has a market cap of $55.37 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.38.

Get Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) alerts:

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.73) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

About Equals Group plc (EQLS.L)

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.