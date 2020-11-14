Insider Buying: F&C Investment Trust (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT) Insider Acquires 66 Shares of Stock

F&C Investment Trust (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT) insider Jeffrey Hewitt bought 66 shares of F&C Investment Trust (FCIT.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79) per share, with a total value of £494.34 ($645.86).

Jeffrey Hewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Jeffrey Hewitt sold 6 shares of F&C Investment Trust (FCIT.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($9.08), for a total transaction of GBX 4,170 ($54.48).

FCIT opened at GBX 753 ($9.84) on Friday. F&C Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 789.02 ($10.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 707.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 686.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. F&C Investment Trust (FCIT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

F&C Investment Trust (FCIT.L) Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

