Insider Buying: Science Group plc (SAG.L) (LON:SAG) Insider Buys £11,900 in Stock

Science Group plc (SAG.L) (LON:SAG) insider Peter Bertram purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($15,547.43).

Shares of Science Group plc (SAG.L) stock opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Friday. Science Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 161 ($2.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $98.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 241.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Science Group plc (SAG.L)’s payout ratio is currently -39.22%.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

