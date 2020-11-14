Insider Buying: Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) Insider Purchases £40,460 in Stock

Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) insider Graeme Bissett acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.55) per share, with a total value of £40,460 ($52,861.25).

SMS stock opened at GBX 594 ($7.76) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 598.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 611.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $722.22 million and a P/E ratio of 3.41. Smart Metering Systems plc has a twelve month low of GBX 436.60 ($5.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 742 ($9.69).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

