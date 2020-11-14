Insider Buying: Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) Insider Buys 29,497 Shares of Stock

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) insider Andrew Higginson bought 29,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £48,965.02 ($63,973.11).

LON:MRW opened at GBX 173.70 ($2.27) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 183.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.94. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a GBX 2.04 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRW. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) from GBX 213 ($2.78) to GBX 209 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 198.75 ($2.60).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

