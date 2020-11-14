Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Sells 2,900 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $188,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,853.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $10,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 75.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

