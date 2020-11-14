Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Set at C$15.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$15.50 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Monday, August 31st. CIBC increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Laurentian increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$13.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 4.26. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.39 and a 1-year high of C$19.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.0258 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.