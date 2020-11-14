Intrust Bank NA Has $2.75 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of PG opened at $142.15 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $352.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $2,295,974.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

