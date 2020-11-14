Intrust Bank NA Takes $221,000 Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $74,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $96,591.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,016 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,037. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEK stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

