Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 650,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35.

