iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,254,789.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,803,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803,333 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,800 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,330,000 after acquiring an additional 416,585 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,240,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,494,000 after buying an additional 27,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $59.21.

