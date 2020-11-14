iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,799 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYG opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average is $83.21. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

