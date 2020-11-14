iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,776,000 after purchasing an additional 540,617 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,342,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,945,000 after purchasing an additional 80,288 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $63.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $65.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

