Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0028 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00268.

Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend by 141.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

ITUB opened at $5.21 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itaú Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

