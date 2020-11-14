IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of IWG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of IWG in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of IWG stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. IWG has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

