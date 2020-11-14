Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,706 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,085,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

