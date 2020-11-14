Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,543 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.17% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 67.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.75.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $166.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.48. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $179.97.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.