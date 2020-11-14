Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.93.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $242.81 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.24. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

