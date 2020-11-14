Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $94,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,204.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $276.95 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.