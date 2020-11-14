Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $15,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,548,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 36,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

ResMed stock opened at $214.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.52. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,309. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

