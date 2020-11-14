Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 9,581 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $19,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

