Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,120 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of ViacomCBS worth $16,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $125,249,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $111,454,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC opened at $30.20 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIAC. ValuEngine cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.