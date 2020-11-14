Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,243 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $384,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $122.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average is $111.93. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

