Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.60 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 57.7% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 352,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,374,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,147,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 35,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.80%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

