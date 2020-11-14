Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $16.12 Million Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $16,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $320.67 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.77 and a 200 day moving average of $292.11.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

