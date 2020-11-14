Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $16.17 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.80% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $16,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 651,392 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 55.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 833,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 279,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $37.46.

