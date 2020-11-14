Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $16.39 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,249 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,061,000 after acquiring an additional 224,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 250.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP opened at $22.43 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23.

