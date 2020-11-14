Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $16.59 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $140.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

