Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $16.73 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,664 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $16,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $38.01 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

