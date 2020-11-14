Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.07 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 170.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,218 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in American Express by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,335,193,000 after buying an additional 2,645,570 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Express by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after buying an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.04.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $1,959,486 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $114.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average of $97.89. The company has a market cap of $92.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

