Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.65 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of PPL worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Seaport Global Securities raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.