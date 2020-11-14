Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.80 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $90.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $93.71. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

