Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $19,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,493,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,252,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,190,000 after acquiring an additional 158,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,072,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $168.01 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

