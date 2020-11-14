Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,487 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day moving average of $103.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

