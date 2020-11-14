Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41,190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $316.59 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $175.25 and a 1 year high of $331.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.