Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,081 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $15,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 60,333 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 892,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS NOBL opened at $78.66 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.