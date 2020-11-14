Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,378 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $19,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Diageo by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Diageo by 42.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $155.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.63. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $171.29.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.