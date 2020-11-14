Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 12,960 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,960 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $17,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 46.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BCE opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.83%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

