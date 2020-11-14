Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 21,657 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,657 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $15,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $1,224,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 393,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,140,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.71.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $205.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of -182.04 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

