Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $45.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Lyft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.94.

LYFT opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. Lyft has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Lyft’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $75,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,257,976. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lyft by 167.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $65,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,500 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,933,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lyft by 35,942.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 866,106 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 863,703 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 28.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,081,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after buying an additional 688,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 105.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,672,000 after buying an additional 609,746 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

