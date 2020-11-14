Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€68.00” Price Target for BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €56.56 ($66.54).

Shares of BAS opened at €56.00 ($65.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. BASF SE has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €70.89 ($83.40). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.02.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

