Jennison Associates LLC Has $28.87 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,632 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 59.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620,893 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 52.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,618,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,409 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

