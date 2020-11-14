Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €29.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.21 ($30.84).

Shares of JEN stock opened at €24.34 ($28.64) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.14. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 25.48. Jenoptik AG has a fifty-two week low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a fifty-two week high of €29.20 ($34.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

