JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PSM. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.20 ($17.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.35 ($15.71) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.82 ($15.08).

ETR:PSM opened at €12.40 ($14.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.25. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a fifty-two week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a fifty-two week high of €14.41 ($16.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.38.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

