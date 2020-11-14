JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) a €90.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.30 ($90.94) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Scout24 AG (G24.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.45 ($85.23).

ETR:G24 opened at €66.15 ($77.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.98. Scout24 AG has a one year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 17.69.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

