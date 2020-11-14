JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.