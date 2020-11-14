JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $38.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded CF Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.07.

NYSE:CF opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 28.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 48,741 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 56.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in CF Industries by 17.2% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 37,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in CF Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 15,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

