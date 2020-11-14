JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENQUF. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnQuest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $220.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.40.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

